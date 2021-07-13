Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Sir Babygirl (He/she), a musician

In the news

Pakistan Opens a Groundbreaking School Run by Trans Teachers, for Trans Students

This Year’s Olympics Will Be the Queerest Ever

Alaska Will Now Cover Transgender Health Care Under Medicaid

The project of the day is Backxwash’s I Lie Here Buried with My Rings and My Dresses

