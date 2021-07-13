Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jul. 13

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Alex, a data scientist, found a short cut to the Mona Lisa;

Lauren, a teacher, recreates dishes she discovers during her travels; and

Tim, an attorney, has costumes that can come in handy. Tim is a one-day champ with winnings of $28,200.

Alex looked to be in control in DJ, but Tim found DD3 and made a huge move, taking the lead and extending it into FJ at $26,200 vs. $22,200 for Alex and $8,000 for Lauren.

DD1 – $1,000 – “E” BOOKS – The title heroine of this 1816 novel wrongly believes herself to be a gifted matchmaker (Tim won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,600 – SUN & MOON – This Greek scholar with an Egyptian dynastic name devised his theory of the sun revolving around the Earth around 150 A.D. (Alex won $4,000 from his score of $10,600 vs. $6,600 for Tim.)

DD3 – $1,200 – 2011: 10 YEARS AGO – Zuccotti Park in New York City’s financial district was the birthplace of this movement against economic inequality (Tim won $10,000 from his total of $11,400 vs. $21,000 for Alex.)

FJ – INVENTORS & INVENTIONS – In 1899 James Atkinson patented his new & improved one of these, including its spring-powered snapping action

Tim and Lauren were correct on FJ. Tim added $18,201 to win with $44,401 for a two-day total of $72,601.

Wagering strategy: Great move by Tim betting $10K on DD3, but since his correct response only gave him a slim $400 lead and he would have been virtually eliminated with a miss, it would have been even better if he wagered his entire $11,400. Also, on FJ, Alex should have considered betting less than $6,200 to shut out Lauren and take the win if Tim missed.

Triple Stumper of the day: For the top-row clue in “E” BOOKS, no one knew the third entry in the “Twilight” series is “Eclipse”. Note that when introducing the categories, George didn’t point out the “E” was in quotation marks and what that means.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Emma”? DD2 – Who was Ptolemy? DD3 – What is Occupy Wall Street? FJ – What is a mousetrap?

