Tuesday’s Politics thread just asks that you not burn the place down while I’m gone ok?

And if there are indictments or other excitements send a smoke signal or something in the direction of the NC mountains, because that’s where I am. Trust me when I say NOTHING else will get through to me. #supportruralbroadband

In the meantime, we watched “Summer of Soul” on Hulu and I highly recommend that, both musically and politically.

What do I need to remind you to do? Did you check your pockets for stuff before you threw you shorts in the hamper? Check the milk and make sure it isn’t bad. Be good to yourselves, be good to each other.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...