E.B. White Day Thread

Elwyn Brooks White was born on July 11, 1899. He wrote the Children’s books Stuart Little (1945) and Charlotte’s Web (1952). In 1970, he won the Children’s Literature Legacy Award, which recognizes “an author or illustrator whose books, published in the United States, have made, over a period of years, a substantial and lasting contribution to literature for children through books.”

E.B. White with one of his dogs.

Along with being a journalist prior to his career in children’s books, he also revised and updated The Elements of Style in 1959. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1963 and won a special Pulitzer Prize in 1978. He died in 1985 at the age of 86.

