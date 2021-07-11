‘Black Widow’ Wins July 9th – 11th Box Office

With originally set for release back in early 2020, Marvel Studios is finally back in the theaters with Black Widow. The film saw a lot of movement and date changes over the year+ since it was originally set to debut but it landed this weekend and has helped to provide a new high for the box office as it struggles to come out of the pandemic and to get people to make the trip to an enclosed space.

The film has come in at $80 million domestically, which puts it $10 million ahead of F9 and its recent debut. It’s made its way to 4,160 locations in North America and is getting a solid international rollout as well with a lot of territories starting to come back, though China and most of Asia still have their theaters closed.

Once past that, F9 comes in at second place at just under $11 million and everything falls fast after that. We’re still getting some people going to the theater to give some films some legs in drawing an audience and that’s helping to slowly bump up some of them in their overall take, such as A Quiet Place Part II that is now at $150 million domestically.

Next weekend has Space Jam: A New Legacy going wide but it’s also getting an HBO Max same-day release while Sony is bringing out Escape Room: Tournament of Champions wide.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Black Widow Disney $80,000,000 4,160 $19,231 $80,000,000 2 F9 The Fast Saga Universal $10,880,000 3,649 $2,982 $141,326,000 3 Boss Baby: Family Business, The Universal $8,700,000 3,688 $2,359 $34,747,000 4 Forever Purge, The Universal $6,710,000 3,058 $2,194 $27,445,000 5 Quiet Place Part II, A Paramount $3,000,000 2,359 $1,272 $150,694,000 6 Cruella Disney $2,200,000 1,875 $1,173 $80,766,665 7 Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The Lionsgate $1,605,000 1,904 $843 $35,014,847 8 Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Sony $1,250,000 1,958 $638 $37,700,000 9 In the Heights Warner Bros. $630,000 788 $799 $28,318,000 10 Zola A24 $620,000 1,401 $443 $3,531,563 11 Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Warner Bros. $615,000 667 $922 $63,793,000 12 Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Searchlight $375,000 752 $499 $1,427,524

