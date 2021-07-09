Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 20

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 18 Results

63.16% The Munchables Star Ving Island
57.89% Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Roots [-Space dust Remix-]
52.63% VVVVVV Passion For Exploring
47.37% Bit.Trip Beat The Information Chase
47.37% Journey Nadir
47.37% Ciel Nosurge Quell->{ein te hyme};
42.11% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 10
42.11% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Staff Roll
42.11% Asura’s Wrath Furueru Kokoro
42.11% Mighty Switch Force Level Select
42.11% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Bowser’s Galaxy Generator
42.11% Bar Oasis 2 Cute Girl
36.84% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Desert Area
31.58% Max & the Magic Marker We Are Ze Robots
31.58% Sonic Generations Vs. Shadow the Hedgehog (For True Story)
31.58% Maldita Castilla El Bosque Encantado
26.32% Portal 2 Vitrification Order
26.32% Plants vs Zombies Zen Garden
26.32% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Map (Max)
21.05% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Island in the Sky
21.05% Half-Minute Hero Casablanca
21.05% Trails of Azure Miss You
15.79% Limbo Mirage
15.79% Submachine 8: The Plan Water Pantheon

Weirdo Wii gem “The Munchables” takes the top spot with a truly stellar track. Elsewhere, fully half of the group is at 42.11% or more, which historically would be enough to make the playoffs. It’s at least partially a result of only 19 people casting a vote, but who’s to say this group isn’t legitimately that popular?

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 20 will be active until Sunday July 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 19 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 20 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 20 is open until Sunday July 11th at 10:00PM Pacific