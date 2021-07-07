Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: in honor of some recent country-specific holidays, what books capture a truth about where you’re from? It could be your country, state, region, city, or geographic feature (desert, mountains, coast, etc.). Is the book a celebration? A criticism? A subversion?



Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

7/14: weird/ unexpected search result

7/21: world lit (every 80 days)

7/28: no two people ever read the same book



Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

