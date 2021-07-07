Sports Corner Is Overwhelmed with Sports

Anyone looking at the landing page here in AvocadoLand knows how many big sporting events are going on now. Such an incredible confluence brought about by leagues and tournaments playing catch-up after the first year of the pandemic, plus Wimbledon and the All-Star Game and the British Open returning to their usual slots. It’s all quite exciting, if a bit exhausted.

And the best part? We don’t have to talk about the NFL yet!

Of course, if you do want to talk about the NFL, or some of the less savory sports news of the past two weeks, or any other sports subject, feel free.

