Movies

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ Wins July 2nd-4th Box Office

While it’s not the weekend it would be in a non-covid world, it’s a weekend that Universal Pictures isn’t going to sneeze too much at as they took the top three spots at the box office.

The second weekend for F9 kept it firmly in the top spot as it did $24 million in business over the traditional three-day weekend and alongside weekday takes it has got itself at $117 million since opening.

The Boss Baby sequel landed with a $17.3 million take, four years after the first film opened at $50 million, but there was no expectation of matching that simply because a lot of parents aren’t taking kids to the theater since they can’t be vaccinated.

The Forever Purge hits third with a $12.7 million take, which is less than The First Purge but it’s still expected to have a decent hold and draw people in over the next few weeks.

After that, it’s a mostly familiar lineup of titles, though we were pleased to see Zola add another $1.2 million and we’ll definitely recommend checking out Summer of Soul as it’s on Hulu.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1F9 The Fast SagaUniversal$24,000,0004,203$5,710$117,104,000
2Boss Baby: Family Business, TheUniversal$17,360,0003,644$4,764$17,360,000
3Forever Purge, TheUniversal$12,750,0003,051$4,179$12,750,000
4Quiet Place Part II, AParamount$4,225,0002,826$1,495$144,437,000
5Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, TheLionsgate$3,000,0002,582$1,162$31,378,167
6CruellaDisney$2,556,0002,380$1,074$76,594,888
7Peter Rabbit 2: The RunawaySony$2,250,0002,954$762$34,416,000
8Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, TheWarner Bros.$1,290,0001,716$752$62,226,000
9In the HeightsWarner Bros.$1,275,0001,405$907$26,887,000
10ZolaA24$1,230,0001,468$838$2,027,252
11Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)Searchlight$650,000752$864$650,000
12Spirit UntamedUniversal$343,0001,296$265$16,899,000

© Comscore 2021