‘F9: The Fast Saga’ Wins July 2nd-4th Box Office

While it’s not the weekend it would be in a non-covid world, it’s a weekend that Universal Pictures isn’t going to sneeze too much at as they took the top three spots at the box office.
The second weekend for F9 kept it firmly in the top spot as it did $24 million in business over the traditional three-day weekend and alongside weekday takes it has got itself at $117 million since opening.
The Boss Baby sequel landed with a $17.3 million take, four years after the first film opened at $50 million, but there was no expectation of matching that simply because a lot of parents aren’t taking kids to the theater since they can’t be vaccinated.
The Forever Purge hits third with a $12.7 million take, which is less than The First Purge but it’s still expected to have a decent hold and draw people in over the next few weeks.
After that, it’s a mostly familiar lineup of titles, though we were pleased to see Zola add another $1.2 million and we’ll definitely recommend checking out Summer of Soul as it’s on Hulu.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|1
|F9 The Fast Saga
|Universal
|$24,000,000
|4,203
|$5,710
|$117,104,000
|2
|Boss Baby: Family Business, The
|Universal
|$17,360,000
|3,644
|$4,764
|$17,360,000
|3
|Forever Purge, The
|Universal
|$12,750,000
|3,051
|$4,179
|$12,750,000
|4
|Quiet Place Part II, A
|Paramount
|$4,225,000
|2,826
|$1,495
|$144,437,000
|5
|Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The
|Lionsgate
|$3,000,000
|2,582
|$1,162
|$31,378,167
|6
|Cruella
|Disney
|$2,556,000
|2,380
|$1,074
|$76,594,888
|7
|Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
|Sony
|$2,250,000
|2,954
|$762
|$34,416,000
|8
|Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The
|Warner Bros.
|$1,290,000
|1,716
|$752
|$62,226,000
|9
|In the Heights
|Warner Bros.
|$1,275,000
|1,405
|$907
|$26,887,000
|10
|Zola
|A24
|$1,230,000
|1,468
|$838
|$2,027,252
|11
|Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
|Searchlight
|$650,000
|752
|$864
|$650,000
|12
|Spirit Untamed
|Universal
|$343,000
|1,296
|$265
|$16,899,000
© Comscore 2021