Svengoolie Discussion Thread 7/3/2021: She-Wolf of London

Last shown by Sven in 2016, tonight’s movie is She-Wolf of London, starring June Lockhart from Lost in Space! From the MeTV website…

“A young heiress finds evidence suggesting that at night she acts under the influence of a family curse and has begun committing ghastly murders in a nearby park.”

Want to watch along with us? MeTV unfortunately doesn’t offer streaming, but depending on where you live you might be able to stream it via Locast, which offers free streaming of over-the-air channels in 30+ US media markets. No free streaming options this week because it’s a Universal movie.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

And given the movie’s title, I can’t not post…

Enjoy the movie!

