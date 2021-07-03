Public Domain Theater: Hook, Line and Sinker (& “The Paneless Window Washer”)

Welcome to Public Domain Theater, your home for the wonderful world of films that have (in the United States, at least) fallen into the public domain, and are free for everyone to see!

This month, we have for you a slapstick farce Hook, Line and Sinker, starring the comedy duo of Wheeler & Woolsey! They may not be as well known as Laurel & Hardy or Abbott & Costello, but they do a damn fine job here in this zany little picture.

To go with it, we have an even zanier cartoon starring Popeye the Sailor. It’s about as classic a Popeye short as you could ask for, with him fighting Bluto for the sake of Olive Oyl, and triumphing once he eats his spinach. But with these gag cartoons it’s all about the execution, and the animation and sense of humor here is top notch. It’s “The Paneless Window Washer”!

So gird your funny bones, folks, ’cause we have laughs-a-plenty comin’ for ya, straight from the public domain!

Opening Cartoon:

Feature Presentation:

