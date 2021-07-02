July TV Preview – Network & Cable (Yet Another Month of Y’all Trying To Explain Spectrum To Me)

CW

Wellington Paranormal

Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of Officers O’Leary and Minogue, hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka, investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.

Starring: Karen O’Leary, Mike Minogue, Maaka Pohatu

Quick Thoughts: I do enjoy that What We Do in the Shadows has an extended universe now.

Premieres July 11th

CBS

Secret Celebrity Renovation

Behind every dream realized, there are those who helped make it come true. Secret Celebrity Renovation is the reward. Hosted by Nischelle Turner and featuring DIY vets Jason Cameron and Sabrina Soto, it shines a warm light on celebrities from Eve to Emmitt Smith as they thank the people in their lives who helped them on their journeys to stardom. The thanks comes in the form of a surprise home transformation. Get prepped for America’s most rewarding new makeover show.

Starring: Nischelle Turner, Jason Cameron, Sabrina Soto

Premieres July 9th

FX

American Horror Stories

American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.

Premieres July 15th

Bravo

Top Chef Amateurs

Top Chef Amateurs gives talented home cooks the opportunity of a lifetime to test their skills in the illustrious “Top Chef” kitchen. In each 30-minute episode, two amateur chefs will compete head-to-head in some of the most iconic challenges from the “Top Chef” archives including the mis-en-place race, blind taste test and they’ll even try to break the curse of “Top Chef’s” most dreaded dish – risotto. The amateur chefs will be paired with different “Top Chef” finalists, frontrunners and fan-favorites who will cook alongside them and help the amateurs battle against the clock. The All-Stars will also rotate in as guest judges alongside Gail to decide each episode’s winner. Unpacking their knives are alums Eric Adjepong, Richard Blais, Jennifer Carroll, Shirley Chung, Stephanie Cmar, Tiffany Derry, Joe Flamm, Gregory Gourdet, Melissa King, Kwame Onwuachi, Dale Talde and Isaac Toups.

Starring: Gail Simmons

Premieres July 1st

AMC

The Beast Must Die

After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son Martie has been dropped, Frances Cairnes takes matters into her own hands. Posing as a novelist researching a new murder-mystery, Frances ingratiates herself with the family of George Rattery, the man she suspects is responsible, and sets a plan in action to kill him. She’s tracked by detective Nigel Strangeways, who has reason to believe his department covered up George’s involvement in the incident. Suffering from PTSD following the recent death of his partner, Strangeways throws himself into pursuing justice for Martie. But when he discovers an “undercover” Frances living with George and his family, Strangeways finds himself working to both prove George’s guilt and head off Frances’s plans for revenge before anyone else dies.

Starring: Cush Jumbo, Jared Harris, Billy Howle, Geraldine James, Nathaniel Parker, Maeve Dermody, Douggie McMeekin, Mia Tomlinson, Barney Sayburn

Premieres July 12th (July 5th on AMC+)

Food Network

Money Hungry

In the five-episode series, competitors showcase their impressive palates in a series of increasingly complex tasting challenges that push their senses and culinary knowledge to the limits. With each dish dramatically revealed under a cloche, the action begins with 60 seconds of rapid-fire tastings where the competitors must identify specific ingredients, then proceed to the main-course round where the challenges become more difficult with every reveal. Each episode has two guest panelists, who are available to provide “flavor favors” — limited lifelines to competitors. In the end, only those that survive through the final tasting are awarded $50,000.

Starring: Kal Penn

Premieres July 27th

Oxygen

Charmed to Death will follow the true stories of manipulative and deceptively dangerous criminals who use their charm to cheat, steal and lure unsuspecting victims into romantic relationships, ultimately leaving a wake of devastation and death.

Premieres July 18th

Nickelodeon

The Patrick Star Show

The Patrick Star Show follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. His little sister, Squidina, works behind the scenes to make sure Patrick’s show is always running smoothly, while his parents, Bunny and Cecil and his grandpa, GrandPat, each support Patrick in their own hilariously absurd ways. The Star family’s unpredictable adventures often inform, integrate, and sometimes even interfere with Patrick’s TV show, but one thing is for sure: his bizarre life always makes for great television!

Starring: Bill Fagerbakke, Tom Wilson, Cree Summer, Jilly Talley, Dana Snyder, Tom Kenny, Rodger Bumpass, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown, Mr. Lawrence

Premieres July 9th

Middlemost Post

The series follows a former rain cloud, a brawny mailman and their magical pet walrus as they deliver packages to the unusual inhabitants of Mount Middlemost.

Starring: Becky Robinson, Colton Dunn, John DiMaggio, Johnny Pemberton, Kiren

Premieres July 9th

HBO

The White Lotus

A social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, the series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.

Starring: Murray Barlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, Lukas Gage

Quick Thoughts: Maybe I’ll like this so much that I start Enlightened, the last show Mike White create. Cause it’s been like…10 years of me not watching it.

Premieres July 11th

Catch and Kill

Directed by Emmy winners Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the series expands on the podcast and book with never-before-seen footage and new insights into this culture-shaking story. Interviews are interwoven with additional sound and imagery from documents, audio tapes, photos, archive footage and illustrations. With fresh perspectives and detail — not just on the harrowing effort to expose one powerful predator, but on the systems that help cover up terrible crimes to this day — the series presents new revelations in the reporting on one of Hollywood’s most ungettable stories.

Premieres July 12th

100 Foot Wave

The six-part series intimately captures the decade-long odyssey of surfing pioneer Garrett McNamara, who, after visiting Nazaré, Portugal in hopes of conquering a 100 foot wave, pushed the sport to ever-greater heights and alongside locals helped transform the small fishing village into the world’s pre-eminent big-wave surfing destination.

Premieres July 18th

Showtime

The End

The End is where life begins in a dark new comedy series about three generations of a family trying to figure out how to live with meaning, die with dignity and find the beauty that lies in between.

Starring: Harriet Walter, Frances O’Connor, Noni Hazlehurst, Robyn Nevin, John Waters, Luke Arnold

Premieres July 18th

Spectrum

Eden

As each episode unfolds from a different character’s perspective, Eden explores a multi-generational tale of events that happen before, during and after a young woman goes missing one warm, summer night. An idyllic beach community’s long buried dark secrets of love, lust, dashed dreams and power struggles are dragged wide open as the truth is revealed—a truth that will shake the town and the people (who survive) forever.

Starring: BeBe Bettencourt, Christopher James Baker, Cody Fern, Keiyan Lonsdale, Leeanna Walsman, Maggie Kirkpatrick, Rachael Blake, Samuel Johnson, Simon Lyndon, Sophie Wilde

Premieres July 12th

Starz

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

This prequel story takes viewers back to the ’90s and the early years of iconic Power character Kanan Stark.

Starring: Mekai Curtis, Ade Chike Torbert, Annabelle Zasowski, Annalynne McCord, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Mekai Curtis, Natalee Linez, Omar Epps, Patina Miller, Quincy Brown Shanley Caswell, Toby Sandeman

Quick Thoughts: Ade Chike! I remember when they tried really hard to get people to vote you off So You Think You Can Dance and you thwarted them for a long time by being excellent.

Premieres July 18th

