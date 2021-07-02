30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 2: Your Favorite Episode

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

As we get back on track with the TV side of things, the second day is focused on taking a look at our favorite episode; either of all-time or you can break it out by particular shows that stand out for you. Some of these things can really make a huge difference in our lives while other times it’s just the pure comedy that delivers or the execution of a seasons-long storyline at a key point.

I’m still processing the “LCD Soundsystem” episode of You’re The Worst as my favorite episode.

