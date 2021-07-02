Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jul. 2

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

McKenzie, a clinical trial researcher, turned a Jeopardy! mistake into an essay;

Nanci, a grocery clerk, had a chicken named after her; and

Courtney, a community college instructor, whose superhero identity is “Blue Woman”. Courtney is a four-day champ with winnings of $72,058.

Nanci moved from third into second on DD3, then took first place on the very last clue of DJ to lead into FJ at $12,200 vs. $11,200 for McKenzie and $8,600 for Courtney.

DD1 – $1,000 – 3s COMPANY – In 2018 this company met its goal of producing 5,000 Model 3 sedans in a week (Nanci lost $4,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – OTHER STUFF HAPPENED IN 1492 – This Floren-teen gave us “Battle of the Centaurs”, a relief now in Casa Buonarroti (McKenzie won $3,000 from her score of $7,400 vs. $4,600 for Courtney.)

DD3 – $1,600 – CANADIANA – Around the year 1000, the Vikings established a small camp on this large eastern island (Nanci moved into second by winning $3,000 from her total of $6,000 vs. $10,800 for McKenzie.)

FJ – HIT SONGS – Written in 1930, this song was a No. 1 hit in 1960 & was covered by The Band to support a 1976 Presidential candidate

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Courtney wisely made a small wager of $1,400 and had enough to prevail with $7,200 for a five-day total of $79,258.

Courtney finishes the week as the only player in the five games to have given a correct response to a FJ clue.

Judging the writers: I feel like this FJ clue needed a better hint to make it easier to solve. Perhaps make reference to the song having a “geographical” title, or call it a “soulful” no. 1 hit in 1960. Something more helpful than “written in 1930”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Tesla? DD2 – Who was Michelangelo? DD3 – What is Newfoundland? FJ – What is “Georgia On My Mind?”

