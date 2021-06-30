Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (June 30, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Another day, another #1 hit single by Kenshi Yonezu. Earlier this month, “Pale Blue” was released, and it shot to the top of the charts in Japan. The song is great, naturally, so give it a listen!

The single includes two more delightful songs, “Daydream” (or “Yume Utsutsu”) and “Shinigami”, which has been stuck in my head for days now. You can find all three songs in the usual places. Here’s a shortened version of “Shinigami” to listen to if you’re looking for something a little more upbeat.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...