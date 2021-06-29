The Creative Endeavors Thread Is Crazy From the Heat

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Like many of you, presumably, I’ve been dealing with what feels like more extreme weather than normal. Unseasonable cool a week or two back keeping me from the bike segued near-instantly into a grinding front of largely rain-free humidity (with massive exceptions; there was actually flooding in some parts of town and a lot more in Detroit) and a high today around 90. Not nearly as alarming in my neck of the Midwest as it is on the West Coast, certainly, but not especially conducive to creative work, at least for me; I’ll be happy to have had one painting done in June, though I plan to make up for it later. Best wishes for those Creatorcados and others dealing with this new normalish.

Some good news on the horizon: my local art museum has opened back up to the public, if on timed reservations. My first return visit will be in a couple of weekends (forgetfully scheduled an hour before the Euro final, so it’ll be necessarily rushed) and I’m looking forward to getting reacquainted. My library fully reopens the day after, and I’m planning to make a regular circuit of the branch locations in the afternoons and evenings to catch up on some of this creative lassitude, given the AC and lack of noise.

Here are some of the bike trip photos I wasn’t able to post from earlier weeks.

Steinbach Road between Dexter and Chelsea, Michigan.

Chelsea Grain Mills seen from nearby Baker Woods.

Barn and ruin in Freedom Township.

Thinking about getting out for a ride before it gets too hot, but will likely return since it might rain at some point this afternoon; that’s how days off have been for the past week or so.

The header is, of course, Diamond Dave himself, whose bestselling EP and synonymous autobiography inspired today’s title; my co-worker used to play the album a lot when I first started at my job and there’s a lot of nostalgia there. “Just a Gigolo” is especially amusing.

How’s your work going?

