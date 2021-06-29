30 Day Film Challenge Reboot Day 29: Most Anticipated Upcoming Film

This piece was written by Sir Simon Milligan

We began this month’s 30 day challenge by looking back, so building off yesterday’s prompt I thought it’d be fitting to close things out by looking forward. There are always dozens if not hundreds of films in varying stages of development at any given time. Some have just been announced and barely have a premise or a title, whereas others may be wrapping up post-production. Thanks to the pandemic, it seems that there are even more films that have been halted in mid-production than usual.

The upcoming film that I’m most looking forward to is The Outlaw Johnny Black. Directed by and starring Michael Jai White, the film promises to mix blaxploitation and western genres. If any of that sounds familiar, it’s because the film has been described as White’s spiritual successor to 2009’s Black Dynamite, which is my all-time favorite comedy film. Similar to Black Dynamite, the Johnny Black creators developed a trailer for the film prior to shooting the actual film as a way to entice potential financial investors. The trailer came out all the way back in 2018, so while this doesn’t seem like great news for the prospects of the film ever being finished, it has a pretty active website that seems to imply things are moving along. I have no doubt the pandemic had a negative impact on the film’s development, but I’m still hopeful it’ll see the light of day at some point.

Prompt: What upcoming film are you most looking forward to?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...