Weekly Games Thread is a Business, Man

Happy Monday, and happy Weekly Video Games Thread! Hey, everyone, Kazuya from Tekken is coming to Super Smash Bros.! That’s pretty cool! Hey, let’s make a prompt about that!

Let’s see… he’s a martial arts guy, so we could use there. There’s his hair; that’s an option for discussion. Up in the header is his crappy dad Heihachi, and games have no dearth of crappy dads.

Nah, let’s talk about his business. As the corporate wing of the Mishima family (whose members comprise the Tekken protagonists), the Mishima Zaibatsu is one of the main settings and forces in the Tekken world. And that led me to thinking, “what about fictional corporations within video games? What about fictional businesspeople?”

And that’s my prompt: the internal corporate politics and worlds as seen within the realm of video games. Which ones do you think are the most interesting? If you’d like to talk about real life businesses, that’s totally fine too, but I’m especially interested in fictional institutions and how they’re depicted.

Regardless of all of that, though, how was your playing weekend?

