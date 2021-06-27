Queer Horror 101

I’m sure I’m not the only one here who has been using media to help get through the pandemic. With our social lives cut off and our movements restricted, many of us have turned to television and film — new loves or old favourites — to keep our anxieties at bay. For some, that means turning to the lighter side of fiction: comedies or romance or beloved old sitcoms. Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire were huge stars during the great depression for a reason. For me, it’s meant watching a hell of a lot of horror movies. We all have our own idea of what’s comforting, right? A good horror movie brings me right back to sleepovers with my friends as a teenager, sitting in front of a tube TV waiting for something cool and gross to start.

I’m also queer, and certain conversations that have been happening lately around issues of representation have given me an interest in exploring queer horror as a genre. Why is horror and queerness such a good match? Because horror is about the outsider. Because horror is about societal anxieties. Because sometimes we didn’t get to see ourselves represented anywhere else.

This series will move backwards through time starting with Rebecca (1940) and ending with Saint Maud (2019) as we take a look at the genre and its development. We’ll cover the homophobic and the homoerotic, the subtextual and the textual. I’m going to focus on film for this rather than TV, so Hannibal and some other television favourites won’t appear but hopefully this series will give you plenty of new-to-you films to check out.

See you soon!

