‘F9: The Fast Saga’ Wins June 25th-27 Box Office

This weekend has been one of the more anticipated ones in order to see how the box office is handling things these days thanks to the arrival of F9 The Fast Saga. While it may seem weird in general to place a lot of hopes in the ninth film in a series, this is one that has defied conventional wisdom when it comes to sequels for awhile now and it is the first really big summer blockbuster type film of the summer.

Originally set to hit on Memorial Day 2020, it opened this weekend with a $70 million bow, which is above the prediction of $60 million that Universal had. of course, it’s far shy of what most of the other films in the franchise the last few years have opened with, but it is the biggest opening of the weekend for 2021. It also helps that this is only in theaters with no streaming component being put out for it, so there’s definitely a draw there – and on a warm/hot weekend depending on where you are as well.

The number is also higher than expected due to the North American numbers dealing with Ontario being closed to film right now, which is a lot of money not able to be shuffled into the box office.

Everything else is at $6 million or less with A Quiet Place Part II in second place. The box office should cross the $100 million mark for the weekend and it’s up I believe over 112% from last weekend.

Opening wide this coming week is Zola on the 30th while July 2nd brings The Boss Baby: Family Business and The Forever Purge.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 F9 The Fast Saga Universal $70,000,000 4,179 $16,750 $70,000,000 2 Quiet Place Part II, A Paramount $6,200,000 3,124 $1,985 $136,388,000 3 Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The Lionsgate $4,875,000 3,361 $1,450 $25,873,686 4 Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Sony $4,850,000 3,331 $1,456 $28,855,000 5 Cruella Disney $3,725,000 2,820 $1,321 $71,302,235 6 Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Warner Bros. $2,920,000 2,668 $1,094 $59,133,000 7 In the Heights Warner Bros. $2,230,000 2,403 $928 $24,162,000 8 Spirit Untamed Universal $1,030,000 1,773 $581 $15,841,000 9 12 Mighty Orphans Sony Pictures Classics $591,917 1,020 $580 $2,293,909 10 Nobody Universal $560,000 115 $4,870 $26,728,000 11 House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2, The Variance Films $229,000 355 $645 $2,543,746 12 Werewolves Within IFC Films $223,000 270 $826 $223,000

