Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jun. 25

Introducing today’s contestants:

Nikkee, an educational consultant and tutor, is a trapeze artist;

Austin, a pediatrician, works with amazing people; and

Arman, a law student, was stopped by Secret Service while driving a van. Arman is a one-day champ with winnings of $19,205.

Nikkee had clearly the strongest performance in DJ, scoring on both DDs in the round to lead into FJ with $19,500 vs. $13,600 for Austin and $3,200 for Arman.

DD1 – $800 – OUT WEST IN THE U.S.A. – In 1806 this explorer who got 2nd billing carved his name on Pompeys Pillar, a rock formation on the Yellowstone River (Arman won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $800 – WORLD LITERATURE – Written by the 11th century poet Ferdowsi, “Shahnameh” is considered the national epic of this country (Nikkee won $1,500 vs. $8,400 for Austin.)

DD3 – $2,000 – AMERICAN FACTORY – In 2016 this company opened a 1.3-million square foot composite wing center (Nikkee won $3,000 from her score of $12,500 vs. $10,000 for Austin.)

FJ – NEW YORK CITY – Bright new lighting installed in 1880 on a street that crosses Manhattan diagonally led to this 3-word nickname

Surprisingly, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Austin wisely lost just $700 to win with $12,900 when Nikkee dropped $7,800 and finished at $11,700.

Pop culture problems: No one knew “Fast-to-Fury” Hobbs is played by Dwayne Johnson, or the quartet in the Simon & Garfunkel song following “Are you going to Scarborough Fair?” are “Parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme”.

Overpriced clue of the day: $2,000 for the 19th century men who started an eyeglass lens factory long before doing contact lenses, Bausch & Lomb.

Up next to guest host: Sanjay Gupta.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Clark? DD2 – What is Iran? DD3 – What is Boeing? FJ – What is Great White Way?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...