I made a video on the #blesstheharts’ series finale and why the show deserved better.

“Betty’s Birthday”: The family is interrogated by police officers for a drug and murder investigation and the Harts learn Betty’s age.

Are you sad the show is over? Do you wish the show could continue somewhere else? What are your thoughts on the series finale, season 2, and maybe even the series overall?

I’ll return in the fall to review The Great North and Bob’s Burgers.

