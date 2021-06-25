Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 10

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 8 Results
|73.91%
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|Phantom R’s Theme [Tomoya Ohtani]
|65.22%
|Trails of Azure
|Unexpected Emergency
|56.52%
|Double Dragon Neon
|Pick Yourself Up and Dance
|52.17%
|Persona 4 Golden
|Snowflakes
|52.17%
|7th Dragon
|Labyrinth – Ancient Ruins [Retro Version]
|52.17%
|Bayonetta
|The Falling Military Transport
|47.83%
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Dangan Ronpa
|47.83%
|Kinect Star Wars
|Kashyyyk
|47.83%
|Persona
|A Lone Prayer
|47.83%
|Trails from Zero
|Lemonade in Hand
|43.48%
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Sandy Beach of Star Fragments
|43.48%
|Trails of Azure
|Aoi Kiseki Full
|43.48%
|Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
|The Enchanted Palace [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|43.48%
|Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga
|Stopper (The Legend of Heroes II)
|39.13%
|Child of Eden
|Journey 3
|39.13%
|Disaster Report 3
|Kimi no Tonari de…
|39.13%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|The Rabbit Show
|34.78%
|Ys: Memories of Celceta
|Gust of Wind
|34.78%
|The Labyrinth of Grisaia
|Gentle Breeze’s Timbre
|30.43%
|Sonic Generations (3DS)
|Mushroom Hill Act 1
|30.43%
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time
|Rakiex
|21.74%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Wolf Girl [Kura-P]
|21.74%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Packing Pests 2
|13.04%
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Dark Carnival
Man, exactly one day after gassing up “Dark Pit” we already have a new #1 overall seed, as Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure continues to impress. Elsewhere, “Kashyyyk” hits the perfect blend of listenable and hilarious. We know this Wookie is for real.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 10 will be active until Sunday June 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 9 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 10 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 10 is open until Sunday June 27th at 10:00PM Pacific