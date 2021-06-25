Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 10

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 8 Results

73.91% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor's Treasure Phantom R's Theme [Tomoya Ohtani] 65.22% Trails of Azure Unexpected Emergency 56.52% Double Dragon Neon Pick Yourself Up and Dance 52.17% Persona 4 Golden Snowflakes 52.17% 7th Dragon Labyrinth – Ancient Ruins [Retro Version] 52.17% Bayonetta The Falling Military Transport 47.83% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Dangan Ronpa 47.83% Kinect Star Wars Kashyyyk 47.83% Persona A Lone Prayer 47.83% Trails from Zero Lemonade in Hand 43.48% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Sandy Beach of Star Fragments 43.48% Trails of Azure Aoi Kiseki Full 43.48% Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas The Enchanted Palace [Noriyuki Kamikura] 43.48% Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga Stopper (The Legend of Heroes II) 39.13% Child of Eden Journey 3 39.13% Disaster Report 3 Kimi no Tonari de… 39.13% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Rabbit Show 34.78% Ys: Memories of Celceta Gust of Wind 34.78% The Labyrinth of Grisaia Gentle Breeze's Timbre 30.43% Sonic Generations (3DS) Mushroom Hill Act 1 30.43% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time Rakiex 21.74% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Wolf Girl [Kura-P] 21.74% Rhythm Heaven Fever Packing Pests 2 13.04% Left 4 Dead 2 Dark Carnival Man, exactly one day after gassing up "Dark Pit" we already have a new #1 overall seed, as Rhythm Thief & the Emperor's Treasure continues to impress. Elsewhere, "Kashyyyk" hits the perfect blend of listenable and hilarious. We know this Wookie is for real.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 10 will be active until Sunday June 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 9 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 10 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 10 is open until Sunday June 27th at 10:00PM Pacific

