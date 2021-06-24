Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 9

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 7 Results

Spoiler 73.08% Kid Icarus: Uprising Dark Pit [Motoi Sakuraba] 57.69% Gravity Rush Assault Cnida 53.85% Pid The Prince 53.85% FTL Last Stand 53.85% Portal 2 The Part Where He Kills You 53.85% Ys. Vs. Sora no Kiseki Alternative Saga Soaring Through Azure Sadness (Gurumin) 53.85% NieR City of Commerce 50.00% Pokémon Black and White 2 Nimbasa Gym – Stage 50.00% Botanicula Melodica 42.31% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Man the Meat Steakhouse 42.31% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Akbadain Breakthrough / Akbadain Mummies 42.31% Ys: Memories of Celceta Black Wings 42.31% Sonic Generations Mission (Super Sonic Racing) 38.46% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Seasons 30.77% Sonic and the Black Knight With Me 26.92% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Ode to a Room 26.92% Portal 2 Music of the Spheres 26.92% don’t take it personally, babe, it just ain’t your story Kokoroyami 23.08% Art Academy Theme 1 19.23% Monkey Island 2 Special Edition Scabb Island Cemetery 19.23% Deadly Premonition Miss Stiletto Heels 15.38% DJ Hero Fix Up, Look Sharp vs Organ Donor (Extended Overhaul) – Dizzee Rascal vs DJ Shadow 15.38% Dark Souls Battle of Stoicism 11.54% Mario Kart 7 Toad Circuit Our first song to break 70%, Dark Pit wins this strong group going away. I’ve never played Kid Icarus: Uprising, but this was a song I knew anyway thanks to its inclusion in Smash Bros. Even when it’s not in the tournament, it’s in the tournament. Elsewhere, Portal 2 doubles its predecessor’s accomplishments by placing two songs into the playoffs*. *(Probably at least. Unless we start going just exceptionally crazy with upvotes) [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 9 will be active until Friday June 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 8 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 9 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 9 is open until Friday June 25th at 10:00PM Pacific

