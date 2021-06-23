Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 8

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 6 Results

Spoiler 60.00% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure The Real Chevalier Diabolique [Tomoya Ohtani] 56.00% Flower Nighttime Excursion 52.00% Final Fantasy XIII The Sunleth Waterscape 48.00% Fez Compass 48.00% NieR Emil ~ Sacrifice 44.00% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Blizzard Island Rescue Team Medley 40.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Title Screen 40.00% Sonic Colors Vs. Rotatatron & Refreshinator 40.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Palace of Destruction 40.00% Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Form Out 36.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Boss Theme 2 36.00% Touhou 12.5 – Double Spoiler Youkai Modern Colony 36.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Deep-Dive Deep 32.00% Resonance of Fate Forest Road of Idols [A] 28.00% A Boy and His Blob Forest Greens 28.00% Sonic Colors Vs. Nega-Wisp Armor Phase 2 28.00% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Beachside Dream (Inside Bowser) 28.00% Resonance of Fate Obsessed 24.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Bazaar 24.00% Grand Knights History Sight of Avalon [Noriyuki Kamikura] 20.00% Resonance of Fate Hughes Power Station [B] 20.00% Super Mario 3D Land Athletic 12.00% Aion: Assault on Balaurea Banned Reunion 8.00% Borderlands Getting Attacked by Skags Rhythm Thief & The Emperor’s Treasure is a game I’ve never played, but maybe I should with a soundtrack like this: its first song of the tournament takes first in the group. Elsewhere, 4 different songs get 10 upvotes, but this was a popular group, with 25 unique voters, dooming them to almost certain elimination all the same. I considered upvoting Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! several times but ultimately didn’t, and now that’s a choice I’ll have to live with. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 8 will be active until Thursday June 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 2 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 9 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 8 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 8 is open until Thursday June 24th at 10:00PM Pacific

