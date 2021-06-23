Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 8

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 6 Results
|60.00%
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|The Real Chevalier Diabolique [Tomoya Ohtani]
|56.00%
|Flower
|Nighttime Excursion
|52.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|The Sunleth Waterscape
|48.00%
|Fez
|Compass
|48.00%
|NieR
|Emil ~ Sacrifice
|44.00%
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|Blizzard Island Rescue Team Medley
|40.00%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Title Screen
|40.00%
|Sonic Colors
|Vs. Rotatatron & Refreshinator
|40.00%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Palace of Destruction
|40.00%
|Blue Roses [PSP 2010]
|Form Out
|36.00%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Boss Theme 2
|36.00%
|Touhou 12.5 – Double Spoiler
|Youkai Modern Colony
|36.00%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Deep-Dive Deep
|32.00%
|Resonance of Fate
|Forest Road of Idols [A]
|28.00%
|A Boy and His Blob
|Forest Greens
|28.00%
|Sonic Colors
|Vs. Nega-Wisp Armor Phase 2
|28.00%
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Beachside Dream (Inside Bowser)
|28.00%
|Resonance of Fate
|Obsessed
|24.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Bazaar
|24.00%
|Grand Knights History
|Sight of Avalon [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|20.00%
|Resonance of Fate
|Hughes Power Station [B]
|20.00%
|Super Mario 3D Land
|Athletic
|12.00%
|Aion: Assault on Balaurea
|Banned Reunion
|8.00%
|Borderlands
|Getting Attacked by Skags
Rhythm Thief & The Emperor’s Treasure is a game I’ve never played, but maybe I should with a soundtrack like this: its first song of the tournament takes first in the group. Elsewhere, 4 different songs get 10 upvotes, but this was a popular group, with 25 unique voters, dooming them to almost certain elimination all the same. I considered upvoting Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! several times but ultimately didn’t, and now that’s a choice I’ll have to live with.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 8 will be active until Thursday June 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 2 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 9 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 8 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 8 is open until Thursday June 24th at 10:00PM Pacific