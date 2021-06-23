Books

The Book Nook

Welcome to the Book Nook!  This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism. 

This week’s recommended discussion:  deal breakers.  Are there plot points, or character aspects, or subject matter that you nope right out of – whether you know ahead of time, or encounter them while you’re reading?  For me, it’s when a book establishes itself in the real world, then violates real-world rules.  Once a book violates real-world rules of time, distance, resources, etc., it turns preposterous, and it can’t win me back.    

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone.  The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

6/30:  overshadowed
7/7:  captures a truth about your country/city/region
7/14:  weird/ unexpected search result
7/21:  world lit (every 80 days)
7/28:  no two people ever read the same book

Book posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.