Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jun. 23

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Danielle, a historian & auctioneer, studied the Japanese tea ceremony;

Joel, a sports information assistant, had an unusual living arrangement in a previous job; and

Sandy, a high school English teacher, is a non-Elvis fan with many Graceland visits. Sandy is a one-day champ with winnings of $21,000.

Sandy was in control throughout, but Joel improved on DD2 to make a game of it, as Sandy entered FJ with $19,200 vs. $15,400 for Joel and $2,000 for Danielle.

DD1 – $600 – CATCH – Alfred Glassell set a record catching a “black” one of these in 1953; footage of the catch was later used in “The Old Man and the Sea” (Sandy won $2,000 from her score of $5,200.)

DD2 – $2,000 – COUNTRY FACTS – Of the 7 countries that make up the mainland of Central America, this one is farthest south (Joel won $4,000 from his total of $6,200 vs. $15,200 for Sandy.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ART & ARTISTS – Lesser-known works by this American painter included a “Nocturne in Black & Gold” & a work of “Harmony in Blue & Brown” (Sandy lost $2,000 from her score of $17,600 vs. $13,400 for Joel.)

FJ – FAMOUS WOMEN – In 1983, 20 years after her famous first, she was honored on a one-ruble coin

Only Sandy was correct, adding $12,000 to win with $31,200 for a two-day total of $52,200.

Wagering strategy: By wagering $10,000, Joel forced himself to be correct on FJ to have a chance to win, while with a bet of a few thousand less, he could have won if Sandy missed without having to be correct himself.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the 1947 Labor Management Relations Act of 1947 known as “Taft-this congressman” is Hartley.

Spoiler alert: If you haven’t watched “The Shield” and have any intention of doing so, you might want to skip the early past of the DJ round, because a clue gives away key plot points of the series finale.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is a marlin? DD2 – What is Panama? DD3 – Who was Whistler? FJ – Who is Valentina Tereshkova?

