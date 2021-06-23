AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

This week’s subclass for discussion is the Circle of the Land Druid. One of the two Druid subclasses presented in the Player’s Handbook, this is probably the most generic subclass for the Druid. Land Druids use their connection to their native lands to channel the magic of nature into powerful spells, and they end up being sort of a nature-themed cross between a Wizard and Cleric.

Starting at 2nd level, when you choose this subclass, you learn one Bonus Cantrip of your choice from the Druid spell list. Considering Druids start with only 2 cantrips known, and don’t normally get another until level 4, this is a pretty good boost. In addition, if you spend a short rest in meditation or communion with Nature, you can use Natural Recovery to regain some of your spent spell slots. At the end of your short rest, you can regain spell slots with a combined level equal to half (rounded up) of your level. However, you can only use this ability once a day, and you can’t regain any spell slots of 6th level or higher using it.

Beginning at level 3, you can access to certain Circle Spells, depending on the type of land your circle is connected to. This can be arctic, coast, desert, forest, grassland, mountain, swamp, or Underdark. Once you gain access to these spells, they are automatically prepared each day and don’t count against the number of spells you can prepare.

Circle Spells by Land Type Arctic druids gain Hold Person and Spike Growth and 3rd level, Sleet Storm and Slow at 5th, Freedom of Movement and Ice Strom at 7th, and Commune With Nature and Cone of Cold at 9th level. Coast druids gain Mirror Image and Misty Step at 3rd level, Water Breathing and Water Walk at 5th, Control Water and Freedom of Movement at 7th, and Conjure Elemental and Scrying at 9th level. Desert druids gain Blur and Silence at 3rd level, Create Food and Water and Protection From Energy at 5th, Blight and Hallucinatory Terrain at 7th, and Insect Plague and Wall of Stone at 9th level. Forest druids gain Barkskin and Spider Climb at 3rd level, Call Lightning and Plant Growth at 5th, Divination and Freedom of Movement at 7th, and Commune With Nature and Tree Stride at 9th level. Grassland druids gain Invisibility and Pass Without Trace at 3rd level, Daylight and Haste at 5th, Divination and Freedom of Movement at 7th, and Dream and Insect Plague at 9th level. Mountain druids gain Spider Climb and Spike Growth at 3rd level, Lightning Bolt and Meld Into Stone at 5th, Stone Shape and Stoneskin at 7th, and Passwall and Wall of Stone at 9th level. Swamp druids gain Darkness and Melf’s Acid Arrow at 3rd level, Water Walk and Stinking Cloud at 5th, Freedom of Movement and Locate Creature at 7th, and Insect Plague and Scrying at 9th level. Underdark druids gain Spider Climb and Web at 3rd level, Gaseous Form and Stinking Cloud at 5th, Greater Invisibility and Stone Shape at 7th, and Cloudkill and Insect Plague at 9th level. [collapse]

At 6th level, Land’s Stride allows you to move through nonmagical difficult terrain at no cost to your movement speed. You can also pass through nonmagical plants without being slowed or taking damage from any thorns or spines they might have. In addition, you have advantage on any saving throws made against magically created or manipulated plants that try to impede your movement, such as those created by the Entangle spell.

When you reach level 10, you are Nature’s Ward. You can not be frightened or charmed by any elemental or fey creatures, and you are immune to all poison and disease.

Finally at 14th level, your connection to the land provides you with Nature’s Sanctuary, giving you a level of protection from creatures of the natural world. When a beast or plant creature targets you with an attack, they must make a WIS saving throw. On a failed save, they must choose a different target for their attack, or the attack automatically misses you. If the creature succeeds on the save, they are immune to the effect for 24 hours. Creatures are aware of the effect before they make any attacks against you (so they may choose not to target you in the first place).

Players and Characters Josephus is back as DM to continue his Eberron adventure. The members of the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guild in Sharn include: Sly, a Wildhunt Shifter Druid of the Circle of Dreams from the mysterious and exotic continent of Xen’drik (CleverGuy)

Cherrazai, a pink Tiefling Rogue, recently bonded with a quori from the Realm of Dreams (Waffle)

Uda Haserrea, a Summer Eladrin Paladin hailing from the Fairy Court of Thelanis (Wasp)

Petie, an Earth Genasi Ranger, who grew up in mostly Dwarvish community that was unfortunately built too close to a Xoriat manifest zone (Spiny)

Scylla, a Half-Elf Genie Patron Warlock, who a found a curious patron in a back alley market near Morgrave University (Hayes)

[collapse]

No game this weekend, as one of us couldn’t make it to the session, and we’re so close to the end of the campaign that we didn’t want anyone to miss out. Check back next week, when we’ll hopefully have disrupted the last two convergence rituals before getting ready to take down the Provost.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...