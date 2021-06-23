30 Day Film Challenge Reboot Day 23: Most Rewatchable Film

This piece was written by Sir Simon Milligan

There are some films we just never get sick of. Maybe you make a point of watching them for certain occasions, maybe they’re your comfort film…whatever the reason, we just keep coming back. For me, that film is Die Hard. Similar to Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, this is a film I try to watch every year for a holiday – this one for Christmas, of course. Even though this is the film I’ve seen more times than any other, it never feels like a chore…in fact, I look forward to it As the saying goes, it’s not Christmas until I see Hans Gruber fall out a window.

Prompt: What’s the film you’ve seen the most number of times, or your most rewatchable film?

