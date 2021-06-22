WW 155: Werewolf Con – Day 6

Gregg had arrived at Wolf Con by mistake, but had a lot of fun at the actions. Sure, there was all the murder, disappearances, and violent attacks – but he wasn’t the type of person to let that get him down.

“I bet you thought you could outfox us eh?” a voice said from behind. “Well, I saw through it – you’re no wolf.”

Gregg turned and saw the Masked Werewolf glaring at him. “No, you’ve got it all wrong! I’m not trying to trick you! All canines are my bros!” But he had no time to change the Masked Werewolf’s mind before their jaws ripped into him.

Spooky / Gregg is dead. They were VANILLA TOWN

Lup removed their mask to examine to their teeth – they were broken, the force of mawing two con attendees too much for them. “I guess my murdering days are over….”

Then, someone walked up behind Lup – Worf, son of Mogh.

“I admire you, strange wolf-feline creature, for attempting to fight. But I have my own glorious purpose to fulfill.”

“You? In league with the Cosplayers?”

“Of course – they’re some of my biggest fans” he said, before attacking the cat.

Jake / Lup is dead. They were the MASKED WEREWOLF (Town Vigilante)

Worf collected the fur from the cat. “I promise you, fallen foe, this will be put to great creative use.”

Worf turned around at the sound of a loaded crossbow. “No, you’re here to hunt for wolves, aren’t you? I’m not one!”

The Hunter responded “If you make yourself look like a wolf, I’ve got to treat you like a wolf” he said, launching the arrow.

Narrowstrife / Worf is dead. They were a COSPLAYER (Scum)

Factions 15 3 Werewolves (Town Players) 1 DETECTIVE

1 JAILKEEPER

1 VIGILANTE

12 3 VANILLA PLAYERS 4 2 Cosplayers (Scum Players) 1 Werewolf Hunter (Serial Killer) [collapse]

Players Coach Mustard / Bigby Wolf (Vanilla Town) Sister Jude / Gmork (Vanilla Town) Liz 156 / Goat (Vanilla Town) Nate the Lesser / Anton from New Zealand Lindsay / Brad from Big Brad Wolf Real Estate (Town Jailkeeper) Thoughts / Stile Stilinski Emmelemm / Kitty Witless (Vanilla Town) Josephus / Billions Malthusc / Kool-Aid Man April / Ordinary Fan, not the Star of the New Werewolf Movie (Vanilla Town) Mr. Plow / Bad Wolf (Vanilla Town) Side Character / Great Red Siberian (Photographer – Town Investigator) Narrowstrife / Worf, son of Mogh (Cosplayer – Scum) Jake / Lup (Masked Werewolf – Town Vigilante) InnDeeed / Weird Al (Vanilla Town) Mrs Queequeg / Whywolf (Vanilla Town) Louie / Kaupe Warrior / Virgil Wrestling Superstar Wasp / Wolfram Beta (E-Girl Streamer) (Cosplayer – Scum) Spooky / Gregg (Vanilla Town) Backups Mac Marlowe Goat Hoho [collapse]

Rules All typical werewolf rules apply. A Day phase where you vote for who to kill (attempting to catch scum suspects), a night phase where rolled players use their powers. Do not quote. from any of your QT’s. Do not edit comments Participation: Try to make at least three posts per Game-Day Roleplaying not required but certainly encouraged. Ties result in RNG among tied players [collapse]

Vanilla Town Message Welcome to Werewolf Con! You’ll see on your Con Pass that you have VANILLA TOWN convention access. This means you’re just another werewolf trying to enjoy the Con experience. Your only ability is your power to cast a vote every day. But I hope you’re able to make the most of your time at Werewolf Con – attend panels, buy merch, and make wolf friends! [collapse]

Twilight will be on Wednesday, June 23 at 3PM EST.

