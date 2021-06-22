Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Parinya Charoenphol (she/her). The boxing champion whose story inspired the 2004 film Beautiful Boxer.

In the News

NFL player Carl Nassib comes out as gay.

Pride Exhibit debuts on the White House ground floor.

Frameline is hosting their 45th LGBT+ Film Festival in San Francisco from June 17-27. This year most of the films are streaming in the US through their website. As cinemas re-open, do you hope film festivals continue utilizing a streaming model?

Happy Pride!

