WW 155: Werewolf-Con – Day 5

Brad from Big Brad Wolf Real Estate was very proud of his convention security work, having apparently done a well enough job to see no appearance from the shavers or the Masked Werewolf that evening. “Bro, I don’t know why they hired me to do this, but I’m rocking at it. And no deaths means more time to wolf party!” he said.

“Party over”

“Huh?”

Brad turned just in time for the arrow headed for him to pierce through his eye.

Lindsay / Brad is dead. They were the TOWN JAILKEEPER

Factions 6 Werewolves (Town Players) 1 DETECTIVE

1 JAILKEEPER

1 VIGILANTE

12 5 VANILLA PLAYERS 4 3 Cosplayers (Scum Players) 1 Werewolf Hunter (Serial Killer) [collapse]

Players Coach Mustard / Bigby Wolf (Vanilla Town) Sister Jude / Gmork (Vanilla Town) Liz 156 / Goat (Vanilla Town) Nate the Lesser / Anton from New Zealand Lindsay / Brad from Big Brad Wolf Real Estate (Town Jailkeeper) Thoughts / Stile Stilinski Emmelemm / Kitty Witless (Vanilla Town) Josephus / Billions Malthusc / Kool-Aid Man April / Ordinary Fan, not the Star of the New Werewolf Movie (Vanilla Town) Mr. Plow / Bad Wolf Side Character / Great Red Siberian (Photographer – Town Investigator) Narrowstrife / Worf, son of Mogh Jake / Lup InnDeeed / Weird Al (Vanilla Town) Mrs Queequeg / Whywolf (Vanilla Town) Louie / Kaupe Warrior / Virgil Wrestling Superstar Wasp / Wolfram Beta (E-Girl Streamer) (Cosplayer – Scum) Spooky / Gregg Backups Mac Marlowe Goat Hoho [collapse]

Rules All typical werewolf rules apply. A Day phase where you vote for who to kill (attempting to catch scum suspects), a night phase where rolled players use their powers. Do not quote. from any of your QT’s. Do not edit comments Participation: Try to make at least three posts per Game-Day Roleplaying not required but certainly encouraged. Ties result in RNG among tied players [collapse]

Vanilla Town Message Welcome to Werewolf Con! You’ll see on your Con Pass that you have VANILLA TOWN convention access. This means you’re just another werewolf trying to enjoy the Con experience. Your only ability is your power to cast a vote every day. But I hope you’re able to make the most of your time at Werewolf Con – attend panels, buy merch, and make wolf friends! [collapse]

Twilight will be on Monday, June 21 at 9PM EST.

