Every now and then the algorithm gets it right. The video for “Wolf Totem” by the Hu had been sitting in my YouTube side bar for months. I finally clicked on it and fell in love with the Mongolian folk/metal/throat singing band and bought their debut album, The Gereg soon after. Here’s my favorite track from it, “Shoog Shoog”, which has a lyrics video in both English and Russian. Neat!



