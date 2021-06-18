WW 155: Werewolf Con – Day 4

Bigby Wolf had had a busy day signing comic books, but the line had finally whittled down to the last fan.

“Hello – do you mind signing one mine with this special pen?”

Bigby shrugged. “Don’t see why not.” He took the pen, and clicked it – releasing a puff a smoke, which he inhaled, and promptly fell asleep from.”

The “fan” let out a villainous laugh, as they took out their scissor to begin extracting their prize from the sleeping wolf.

Colonel Mustard / Bigby Wolf has been shaved. They were VANILLA TOWN.

Elsewhere in the building, Weird Al had just finished giving a concert for the con attendees, and was no relaxing in his dressing room. “What a great crowd, they were practically howling!” he said.

A knock came at the door. Al went jovially to answer it, used to fans trying to catch him after shows.

“Hey, hey, hey” he said.

He was a met with a figure holding a crossbow, who sent it straight into his chest.

Indy / Weird Al is dead. They were VANILLA TOWN

Factions 8 Werewolves (Town Players) 1 DETECTIVE

1 JAILKEEPER

1 VIGILANTE

12 6 VANILLA PLAYERS 4 3 Cosplayers (Scum Players) 1 Werewolf Hunter (Serial Killer) [collapse]

Players Coach Mustard / Bigby Wolf (Vanilla Town) Sister Jude / Gmork (Vanilla Town) Liz 156 / Goat (Vanilla Town) Nate the Lesser / Anton from New Zealand Lindsay / Brad from Big Brad Wolf Real Estate Thoughts / Stile Stilinski Emmelemm / Kitty Witless (Vanilla Town) Josephus / Billions Malthusc / Kool-Aid Man April / Ordinary Fan, not the Star of the New Werewolf Movie (Vanilla Town) Mr. Plow / Bad Wolf Side Character / Great Red Siberian (Photographer – Town Investigator) Narrowstrife / Worf, son of Mogh Jake / Lup InnDeeed / Weird Al (Vanilla Town) Mrs Queequeg / Whywolf Louie / Kaupe Warrior / Virgil Wrestling Superstar Wasp / Wolfram Beta (E-Girl Streamer) (Cosplayer – Scum) Spooky / Gregg Backups Mac Marlowe Goat Hoho [collapse]

Rules All typical werewolf rules apply. A Day phase where you vote for who to kill (attempting to catch scum suspects), a night phase where rolled players use their powers. Do not quote. from any of your QT’s. Do not edit comments Participation: Try to make at least three posts per Game-Day Roleplaying not required but certainly encouraged. Ties result in RNG among tied players [collapse]

Vanilla Town Message Welcome to Werewolf Con! You’ll see on your Con Pass that you have VANILLA TOWN convention access. This means you’re just another werewolf trying to enjoy the Con experience. Your only ability is your power to cast a vote every day. But I hope you’re able to make the most of your time at Werewolf Con – attend panels, buy merch, and make wolf friends! [collapse]

Twilight will be on Sunday, June 20 at 3PM EST.

