Little Twelvetoes Night Thread

Now if man had been born with six fingers on each hand he’d also have twelve toes or so the theory goes
Well, with twelve digits, I mean fingers he probably would’ve invented two more digits
When he invented his number system
Then, if he saved the zero for the end he could count and multiply by twelve just as easily as you and I do by ten
Now if men had been born with 6 fingers on each hand he’d probably count: one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, dek, el, doh
“Dek” and “el” being two entirely new signs meaning ten and
Eleven
Single digits!
And his twelve, “doh”, would be written 1-0
Get it?
That’d be swell, for multiplying by 12
Hey Little Twelvetoes, I hope you’re well
Must be some far-flung planet where you dwell
If we were together, you could be my cousin
Down here we call it a dozen
Hey Little Twelvetoes, please come back home
Now if man had been born with 6 fingers on each hand his children would have them too
And when they played hide-and-go-seek they’d count by sixes fast
And when they studied piano, they’d do their six-finger exercises
And when they went to school, they’d learn the golden rule
And how to multiply by twelve easy: just put down a zero
But me, I have to learn it the hard way…
Hey Little Twelvetoes, I hope you’re thriving
Some of us ten-toed folks are still surviving
If you help me with my twelves, I’ll help you with your tens
And we could all be friends
Little Twelvetoes, please come back home
