Little Twelvetoes Night Thread

Now if man had been born with six fingers on each hand he’d also have twelve toes or so the theory goes

Well, with twelve digits, I mean fingers he probably would’ve invented two more digits

When he invented his number system

Then, if he saved the zero for the end he could count and multiply by twelve just as easily as you and I do by ten

Now if men had been born with 6 fingers on each hand he’d probably count: one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, dek, el, doh

“Dek” and “el” being two entirely new signs meaning ten and

Eleven

Single digits!

And his twelve, “doh”, would be written 1-0

Get it?

That’d be swell, for multiplying by 12

Hey Little Twelvetoes, I hope you’re well

Must be some far-flung planet where you dwell

If we were together, you could be my cousin

Down here we call it a dozen

Hey Little Twelvetoes, please come back home

Now if man had been born with 6 fingers on each hand his children would have them too

And when they played hide-and-go-seek they’d count by sixes fast

And when they studied piano, they’d do their six-finger exercises

And when they went to school, they’d learn the golden rule

And how to multiply by twelve easy: just put down a zero

But me, I have to learn it the hard way…

Hey Little Twelvetoes, I hope you’re thriving

Some of us ten-toed folks are still surviving

If you help me with my twelves, I’ll help you with your tens

And we could all be friends

Little Twelvetoes, please come back home

Written by Bob Dorough

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...