Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jun. 18

Elaine, a data researcher, saw Swan Lake in Russia;

Trenton, a law student & freelance politico, Is a fan of sports teams from various places; and

Emily, a public relations specialist, loves Bollywood. Emily is a one-day champ with winnings of $28,600.

Emily had a chance to take the lead on DD3 but missed, which helped Elaine carry first place into FJ at $16,200 vs. $10,800 for Emily and $6,800 for Trenton.

DD1 – $800 – AGE – Thanks to a 1386 treaty signed by Richard II & João I England’s oldest ally is this country (Emily won $2,600.)

DD2 – $1,600 – A TALE OF TWO GEORGIAS – Georgia’s capital Atlanta is a sister city to this national capital of Georgia (Trenton moved to a closer third by winning $1,800 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $1,600 – BIBLICAL ART – Stolen in Israel in 1996, this Russian-born artist’s “Jacob’s Ladder” was recovered in 2015 & sold at auction in 2020 (With one other $2,000 clue remaining, Emily lost $5,000 from her score of $13,800 vs. $16,200 for Elaine.)

FJ – FICTION – In a 1915 story by this European, a woman finds a corpse & says, “It’s gone and croaked — just lying there, dead as a doornail!”

Only Emily was correct on FJ, adding $10,700 to win with $21,500 for a two-day total of $50,100.

Clue selection and wagering strategy: With three clues remianing and DD3 still on the board, Trenton had control and chose the $400 clue, which Emily solved and found the DD on the next selection. Her wager size of $5,000 was excellent, since if correct it would have given her a lead larger than the value of the remaining clue, while leaving her enough to win on FJ after she missed the DD.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a first round, second row clue, no one guessed the aquatic creature that is more likely to scavenge than hunt when longer than 14 feet is the great white shark.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Portugal? DD2 – What is Tbilisi? DD3 – Who was Chagall? FJ – Who was Kafka?

