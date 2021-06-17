Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What’s your favorite opening sequence of a 2021 show so far? Share the video below!

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 17TH, 2021:

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (Netflix)

Battle Of The Brothers Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Black Summer Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Civil War (Or, Who DO We Think We Are) (Peacock)

Deadly Women Season Premiere (ID)

Generation (HBO Max)

Holey Moley Season Premiere (ABC)

Homestead Rescue Season Premiere (Discovery)

Hospital Playlist (Netflix)

Hot Mess House Season Premiere (HGTV)

iCarly Reboot Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Intelligence (Peacock)

Katya (Netflix)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion Special (E!)

Killer In My Backyard (Lifetime)

My Name Is Bulger (Discovery+)

Record of Ragnarok (Netflix)

Summer Camp Island (HBO Max)

Superdeep (Shudder)

The Gift (Netflix)

The Hustler Season Premiere (ABC)

The Prime Day Show (Amazon)

When Nature Calls Series Premiere (ABC)

Whitney Houston: Life, Death & Money (Reelz)

FRIDAY, JUNE 18TH, 2021:

Elite Season Premiere (Netflix)

Fatherhood (Netflix)

Luca (Disney+)

Physical Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

SATURDAY, JUNE 19TH, 2021:

Her Pen Pal (Hallmark Channel)

Inside The Black Box Series Premiere (Crackle)

Secrets Of A Marine’s Wife (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, JUNE 20TH, 2021:

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (NatGeo Wild)

Cradle Will Fall (Lifetime)

Kevin Can F**k Himself Series Premiere (AMC)

Renovation Island Season Premiere (HGTV)

Rick & Morty (Adult Swim)

To Catch A Spy (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

MONDAY, JUNE 21ST, 2021:

Celebrity IOU Season Premiere (HGTV)

Grill Of Victory Series Premiere (Food)

TUESDAY, JUNE 22ND, 2021:

Caravan Of Death Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Chopped: Alton’s Maniacal Baskets Series Premiere (Food)

College Bowl Series Premiere (NBC)

David Makes Man Season Premiere (OWN)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23RD, 2021:

Too Hot To Handle Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

