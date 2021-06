This piece was written by Sir Simon Milligan

Actors never get enough credit for their comedic chops, but they’re the anchor of many classic films. They can also provide much-needed levity in otherwise “serious” movies. My personal favorite performance is Jeff Bridges’ role as Jeffrey Lebowski in The Big Lebowski. You may know him as “The Dude”, as that is what he prefers to be called:

Prompt: What’s your favorite comedic performance in film?

