The Edgar Wright Night Thread

Edgar Wright is probably my favorite director of the 21st century. His films are jam-packed with wit, fun, energy, music and eye-popping visuals. The first one I remember seeing was Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, in the theater. From the moment Sex Bob-Omb launched into We Are Sex Bob-Omb and camera pulled back to reveal the titles, I knew I was going to love this movie. I was right. It’s my favorite superhero film since Iron Man , which makes me wish he’d ended up directing Ant-Man. Alas, ‘twas not to be.

Since then, I’ve gone through Wright’s entire oeurve, and I’ve loved every single film. The Cornetto Trilogy—Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End—are all funny and have that visual inventiveness that makes Wright’s films move smoothly and with style. Baby Driver, despite its sometimes unfortunate casting (in hindsight), has a killer soundtrack curated by Wright himself, and some of the finest action driving I’ve seen in any movie. (Jon Hamm helps make up for Kevin Spacey, anyway.) His most recent film is a musical documentary about the duo Sparks, The Sparks Brothers, coming to your local theater this Friday. And sometime in October we’re scheduled to get Wright’s first horror film, Last Night in Soho. I’m looking forward to what appears to be a disturbing work.

No matter where you start with Edgar Wright, you can’t go wrong. Seek out his films if you haven’t already.

