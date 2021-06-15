Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Tasha Suri (she/her)

In the news,

The U.K. Will No Longer Force Queer Men to Be Celibate to Donate Blood

Michigan Governor Bans Taxpayer Money From Being Used for Conversion Therapy

Virginia School District Will Appeal After Judge Reinstates Teacher With Anti-Trans Views

The project of the day is On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

