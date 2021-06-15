Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jun. 15

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Erin, a director of clinical services, can’t be near glitter;

Quan, a catalyst development engineer, didn’t really research cow flatulence; and

Katie, a graphic designer, whose art has been displayed at the ballpark. Katie is a two-day champ with winnings of $16,698.

Katie gained a slim lead by getting DD3 late in DJ and held the advantage into FJ at $11,600 vs. $9,600 for Erin and $3,600 for Quan.

DD1 – $1,000 – I HAVE TO GIVE YOU CREDIT – In 1950 the inaugural charge of this universal credit card fittingly paid for a meal in New York City (Katie won $2,000 from her score of $4,400.)

DD2 – $1,600 – THE STAGE – In this Albee play, Martha’s husband George is an associate professor of history (Erin won $2,000 from her score of $7,200 vs. $8,200 for Katie.)

DD3 – $1,600 – AT FREDDY’S – Frederick the Wise, ruler of Saxony, protected this controversial reformer at Wartburg Castle in 1521 (Katie won $1,000 from her score of $9,000 vs. $9,200 for Erin.)

FJ – AMERICAN WOMEN – During her second marriage, she split her time among homes in New York, New Jersey, Paris & Greece & a yacht

Everyone was correct on an FJ that could just as easily been a second-row clue. Katie added $7,601 to win with $19,201 for a three-day total of $35,899.

Triple Stumper of the day: On a crucial clue late in DJ, no one knew the 13-letter “pro-” verb meaning to forecast or predict a future event is prognosticate.

Cluereader corner: Leading into the contestant interview portion, guest host Savannah Guthrie described it as “the best part of the show”. I don’t think I’ve heard anyone say that before.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Diners Club? DD2 – What is “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” DD3 – Who was Martin Luther? FJ – Who was Jackie Kennedy Onassis?

