It’s been kind of warm by me lately, and even though I’ll eat ice cream in any weather

my thoughts have been on that treat even more lately.

Do you have a favorite flavor? (I don’t, too hard to choose although vanilla is the most versatile)

Do you have a favorite place to get ice cream? (Header image is Margie’s Candies in Chicago)

Fun fact: When we have ice cream it’s always an exciting time for the cats, one of whom will go into the sink to clean out the dirty bowls.

Enjoy!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...