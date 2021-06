Why no enjoy tonight some of Amerigo Gazaway’s mash-up of The Notorious B.I.G. and the Godfather of Soul James Brown – “B.I.G. Poppa’s Got A Brand New Bag”?. Stream the whole album here at The Notorious J.B.’s!

If you don’t know, now you know.

Take care and have a superb night, Avocado!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...