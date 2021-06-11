2002 Throwback Character Battle, Round One

The year is 2002, and the Internet looks very different than it does today. Except for Gamefaqs, which looks almost exactly the same as it always did.

Back in the day, Gamefaqs ran its very first character battle to choose the best video game character of all time. Obviously, this only contained characters that were popular before 2002, and it was heavily skewed towards RPG and fighting game characters, since those were the people most likely to visit Gamefaqs. Over the years, the Character Battle became a widely popular event, culminating in the crowning of L Block as the best video game character of all time in 2007. After that, there were more character battles, but interest gradually waned, along with the popularity of Gamefaqs in general, as its content was generally subsumed by game-specific wikis, video guides and other sources of game information.

I thought it would be fun to take their bracket from back in the day, exactly as it was, and run it here with the benefit of hindsight.

This initial round contains half of the entries from the Gamefaqs Summer 2002. Please vote for one character in each matchup. This round will be open until Monday morning.

