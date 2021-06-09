Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jun. 9

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Mara, a conference & events manager, was a college mascot;

Shannon, an attorney, makes fermented pepper sauces; and

Tim, a storytelling coach, is an eighth generation Californian. Tim is a one-day champ with winnings of $14,400.

Shannon found DD3 on the next-to-last clue of DJ, missed and lost the lead, then got it back on the last clue of the round to enter FJ at $15,200 vs. $13,800 for Mara and $7,600 for Tim.

DD1 – $800 – THE WIRE – On HBO’s “The Wire”, this state’s governor Robert Ehrlich had a cameo as a security guard (Shannon won $1,600 from her total of $3,600.)

DD2 – $1,600 – PEOPLE FROM THAT STATE – 2 of the 3 states whose final “s” becomes an “n” to describe their residents (Mara won $2,600 from her score of $6,800 vs. $8,200 for Shannon.)

DD3 – $1,600 – POETIC BOOK TITLES – From sonnet 30 by Shakespeare: “When to the sessions of sweet silent thought/I summon up” this Marcel Proust title (Shannon lost $1,000 from her total of $14,200 vs. $13,800 for Mara.)

FJ – 1960s SINGERS – In 2002 Macon, Ga., where he grew up, unveiled a statue of this man who sits overlooking the water, a nod to his posthumous No. 1 hit

Only Mara was correct on FJ. By betting everything, Mara gave Tim a chance to win if she missed, but the gamble paid off to the tune of $27,600.

Wagering strategy: On DD3, Shannon would have been better served to bet less than $400 or just over $1,600. The smaller bet would have ensured the lead going into the last clue of DJ, while the larger wager, if correct, would have given a lead of more than the value of the remaining clue, while still keeping her in range of first place if she missed.

That’s before our time: Even with being spotted the first name, no one could identify a photo of Tony Randall.

Judging the writers: They thought Niles Crane would be a more difficult TV character name to come up with than Chip Baskets.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Maryland? DD2 – What are (two of) Texas, Kansas and Arkansas? DD3 – What is “Remembrance of Things Past”? FJ – Who was Otis Redding?

