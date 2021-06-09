AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: The Convergence Manifesto, Part 25

Chess Games and Time Loops

I don’t have time, so I’ll have to make this journal entry really fast – we’ve barely taken a breath since we found out about the provost’s betrayal.

After destroying the convergence of Thelanis and Dal Quor, we decided to travel ASAP to Shae Lias. Lhara says that Aena, the failed Clifftop Adventurer – you remember, the one who tried to kill me after I saved her life and offered her a rescue boat home – was seen with the artifacts of Irian and Mabar there. The elves of Shae Lias were very friendly and helpful! They said Aena was last seen barricading herself past the Deathgate, and sure enough it was blocked when we reached it. Scylla flew up through the transom to get to the other side of the barricade and let us in. Inside, we found… something really weird, but I guess that’s normal now!

Aena was on a ritual ground, but the ritual ground looked like a giant chess board? She was in the white queen’s place and there was a shadowy copy of her in the black queen’s place. And she was wearing the artifact we recovered from Irian (that sapphire medallion). The Mabar artifact was the chess piece itself – the Queen of Night. She basically said she was using the convergences to gain her own power through this ritual, and we had better not disrupt it. The ritual was a chess game, and if either side won it would disrupt the balance and end it. Plus, if we took black we would kill her, but if we played on her team – white – we could spare her but risk our own souls in the process.

Scylla and Sly wanted to spare her, and normally I’m with Sly on these things, but I did not want to risk all my friends’ souls to spare a lady who stabs you in the back when you offer her a hand up. So we went to the black side to fight White Queen Aena. Uda and I picked rooks, Cherrazai and Sly were bishops, and Scylla replaced a pawn. On the board, we suddenly could only move like the pieces do, which was very annoying! 🙁

Sly cast Erupting Earth and I cast Spike Growth on the white half of the board, so we turned their half into an unpassable wasteland. Scylla blasted pieces back into the spikes and Cherrazai and the black queen dueled a white bishop. As for the white rooks, they were trapped in the craters and stone rubble Sly created, but Uda teleported to them and I… well… just created more craters in the earth barreling over to them. We didn’t kill them fast enough, though, because the black queen made a sacrifice play – she blasted the whole area, hurting me along with the rooks. I didn’t mind, though! It killed the rooks, and I guess that’s chess for you.

The white queen was blasting us with ‘holy’ (as if!) radiant damage, and she hurt me and Sly really badly. But once all the white pieces were gone, we could attack her. I’m glad I was OK with not sparing Aena, because I kind of got carried away and impaled her with a javelin. That ended the ritual fast enough! The sapphire medallion and Queen of Night lost their power. 🙂

We decided not to rest for even a moment, though – there were so many convergence points still left. We traveled to Morgrave, where the convergence of Daanvi and Kythri (the Quintessence Engine and the Aether Vane) was supposed to be.

A professor named Cornella met us on the campus and said a sphinx in the library just asked for us by name. On the threshold of the library, we saw the sphinx inside, but we also saw that time was… totally frozen. A whirlwind of papers was hovering midair. That didn’t last long, though. We stepped inside, and things went bananas! Time sped up to normal when we were in there, and we realized the sphinx had frozen whatever was happening inside a time loop to prevent it from going any further.

‘Whatever was happening’ was a tornado of paper and a golem of arcane scrolls and artifacts, all powered by the Vane and the Engine. The sphinx said a bunch of rhymes about needing to answer her questions, and she said we had already had this conversation with her dozens of times. I didn’t think that was very encouraging! >:(

We tried to fight the whirlwind and golem, but we… didn’t get far. Sly burned the papers, but that wasn’t enough. Cherri and I got poisoned from getting too close to the golem when we hit it. Finally, the sphinx gave us a riddle: “For the living to advance, a murder could be fun perchance”.

Cherri and Sly were getting knocked out, so I was distracted, but I saw Uda get hit in the face with a stray book about corvids. She solved the riddle with her face! It was a murder of crows. I hate riddles.

And then Sly… well… died. The sphinx gave us a new riddle (an easier one – the answer was “a key”), but before we could answer it, Sly’s death made the sphinx reset the time loop back to the beginning so we could try and do it right this time. It’s gonna be a long visit to the library.

