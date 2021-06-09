Dating, Relationships, and Sex: How Often Do We Have Sex? (06/09/2021)

It’s kinda funny to google this question. Almost all the links and answers you tend to get are related to steady couples or marriages. But yeah: How often does one get laid these days? How often would one prefer to get laid? Are you happy with how much sex you have (or don’t have) in your life? Have there been periods when you’ve been unhappy? How did — or does — that affect you? And so on and so forth.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

