Tuesday’s Politics thread is fired up.

Here we are. Again. Day after day. Waiting for somebody else to do the right thing, be a decent human being, and just do the f*cking bare minimum of that for which they were elected. Can you tell I’m still salty from last week? What gave me away?
Yes, Mr. Harriot. YES. As a resident of a state that celebrated Lee-Jackson-King Day within my lifetime (looking at you, Virginia), say 👏 it 👏 out 👏 loud.
And I’m going to throw my own tweet in here regarding the decision of the Board of Trustees of Washington and Lee University replying to the University’s Law School’s tweet because I thought it was spot on, and someone else called it a “gut punch:” The Law School has been way ahead of the progressive curve.
And here’s a sh!tty Congressperson who doesn’t understand how the legal system in this country works, so that’s great.
GOD F&*#ING DAMMIT, WHY DID WE EVER HAVE HOPE THAT THESE PEOPLE HAD A SENSE OF DECENCY?
*breathe in, breathe out, breathe in, breathe out, two tears in a bucket, motherf#ck it*
Be kind to each other, because somebody out there might be as fried as I am. And we are nothing if not here for each other. Pity the fool who crosses me in the real world today, folks.