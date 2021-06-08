Tuesday’s Politics thread is fired up.

Here we are. Again. Day after day. Waiting for somebody else to do the right thing, be a decent human being, and just do the f*cking bare minimum of that for which they were elected. Can you tell I’m still salty from last week? What gave me away?

Yes, Mr. Harriot. YES. As a resident of a state that celebrated Lee-Jackson-King Day within my lifetime (looking at you, Virginia), say 👏 it 👏 out 👏 loud.

DMVs, courts and state offices in Alabama are closed today to commemorate Jefferson Davis’ birthday.



This tweet is about critical race theory. — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 7, 2021

And I’m going to throw my own tweet in here regarding the decision of the Board of Trustees of Washington and Lee University replying to the University’s Law School’s tweet because I thought it was spot on, and someone else called it a “gut punch:” The Law School has been way ahead of the progressive curve.

In my letter to the Board supporting a name change I said that up to this point, W&L had paid for most of its diversity, now the University needs to earn it.



They did not earn it last Friday. — Maria H. (@mlehardin) June 7, 2021

And here’s a sh!tty Congressperson who doesn’t understand how the legal system in this country works, so that’s great.

GOD F&*#ING DAMMIT, WHY DID WE EVER HAVE HOPE THAT THESE PEOPLE HAD A SENSE OF DECENCY?

Former President Obama says he expected more in the GOP to stand up to Trump and his falsehoods about the election: “I didn’t expect that there would be so few people who would say, ‘Well, I don’t mind losing my office because this is too important. America is too important’” pic.twitter.com/lPbiPE6kZl — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 8, 2021

*breathe in, breathe out, breathe in, breathe out, two tears in a bucket, motherf#ck it*

Be kind to each other, because somebody out there might be as fried as I am. And we are nothing if not here for each other. Pity the fool who crosses me in the real world today, folks.

