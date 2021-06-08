Games

Triviacados: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?

Quiz Notes:

*Pronounced as one syllable in English (Merriam-Webster)
**Nuclear Weapon states as defined by ‘The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons’ (NWS, Non-NPT and Undeclared)

Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.