Albums By The Year: 1962

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post a list (ranked or unranked) of your favourite 25 (or however many) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards through the early days of the LP era.
Cannonball Adderley: Cannonball’s Bossa Nova
Count Basie/Frank Sinatra: Sinatra-Basie
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers: Three Blind Mice
Art Blakey and The Afro-Drum Ensemble: The African Beat
Ornette Coleman: Ornette!
Ornette Coleman: Ornette on Tenor
John Coltrane: Coltrane (Impulse!)
John Coltrane: Live at the Village Vanguard
John Coltrane: Plays The Blues
John Coltrane: Standard Coltrane
Eric Dolphy: Far Cry
Lee Dorsey: Ya! Ya!
Duke Ellington: Duke Ellington and his Orchestra Featuring Paul Gonsalves.
Duke Ellington and Count Basie: The Count Meets Duke
Bill Evans: Moon Beams
Bill Evans: Watz for Debby
Bill Evans and Jim Hall: Undercurrents
Curtis Fuller: Cabin in the Sky
Red Garland: Dig It!
Red Garland: High Pressure
Dexter Gordon: Go
Grant Green: Feelin’ The Spirit
Freddie Hubbard: Here To Stay
Freddie Hubbard: Hub-Tones
Yusef Lateef: Eastern Sounds
Jeanne Lee & Ran Blake: The Newest Sound Around
Herbie Mann & The Bill Evans Trio: Nirvana
Shelly Manne & Bill Evans: Empathy
Jackie McLean: Bluesnik
Charles Mingus: Oh Yeah
Modern Jazz Quartet: Lonely Woman
Max Roach: It’s Time
Sonny Rollins: The Bridge
George Russell: The Outer View
Georg Solti: Der Ring des Nibelungen
Nina Simone: At The Village Gate
Mal Waldron: The Quest *
