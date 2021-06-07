Ornette!
Music

Albums By The Year: 1962

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post a list (ranked or unranked) of your favourite 25 (or however many) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards through the early days of the LP era.

1962

Cannonball Adderley: Cannonball’s Bossa Nova

Count Basie/Frank Sinatra: Sinatra-Basie

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers: Three Blind Mice

Art Blakey and The Afro-Drum Ensemble: The African Beat

Ornette Coleman: Ornette!

Ornette Coleman: Ornette on Tenor

John Coltrane: Coltrane (Impulse!)

John Coltrane: Live at the Village Vanguard

John Coltrane: Plays The Blues

John Coltrane: Standard Coltrane

Eric Dolphy: Far Cry

Lee Dorsey: Ya! Ya!

Duke Ellington: Duke Ellington and his Orchestra Featuring Paul Gonsalves.

Duke Ellington and Count Basie: The Count Meets Duke

Bill Evans: Moon Beams

Bill Evans: Watz for Debby

Bill Evans and Jim Hall: Undercurrents

Curtis Fuller: Cabin in the Sky

Red Garland: Dig It!

Red Garland: High Pressure

Dexter Gordon: Go

Grant Green: Feelin’ The Spirit

Freddie Hubbard: Here To Stay

Freddie Hubbard: Hub-Tones

Yusef Lateef: Eastern Sounds

Jeanne Lee & Ran Blake: The Newest Sound Around

Herbie Mann & The Bill Evans Trio: Nirvana

Shelly Manne & Bill Evans: Empathy

Jackie McLean: Bluesnik

Charles Mingus: Oh Yeah

Modern Jazz Quartet: Lonely Woman

Max Roach: It’s Time

Sonny Rollins: The Bridge

George Russell: The Outer View

Georg Solti: Der Ring des Nibelungen

Nina Simone: At The Village Gate

Mal Waldron: The Quest *

