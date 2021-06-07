Albums By The Year: 1962

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post a list (ranked or unranked) of your favourite 25 (or however many) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards through the early days of the LP era.

1962 Cannonball Adderley: Cannonball’s Bossa Nova Count Basie/Frank Sinatra: Sinatra-Basie Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers: Three Blind Mice Art Blakey and The Afro-Drum Ensemble: The African Beat Ornette Coleman: Ornette! Ornette Coleman: Ornette on Tenor John Coltrane: Coltrane (Impulse!) John Coltrane: Live at the Village Vanguard John Coltrane: Plays The Blues John Coltrane: Standard Coltrane Eric Dolphy: Far Cry Lee Dorsey: Ya! Ya! Duke Ellington: Duke Ellington and his Orchestra Featuring Paul Gonsalves. Duke Ellington and Count Basie: The Count Meets Duke Bill Evans: Moon Beams Bill Evans: Watz for Debby Bill Evans and Jim Hall: Undercurrents Curtis Fuller: Cabin in the Sky Red Garland: Dig It! Red Garland: High Pressure Dexter Gordon: Go Grant Green: Feelin’ The Spirit Freddie Hubbard: Here To Stay Freddie Hubbard: Hub-Tones Yusef Lateef: Eastern Sounds Jeanne Lee & Ran Blake: The Newest Sound Around Herbie Mann & The Bill Evans Trio: Nirvana Shelly Manne & Bill Evans: Empathy Jackie McLean: Bluesnik Charles Mingus: Oh Yeah Modern Jazz Quartet: Lonely Woman Max Roach: It’s Time Sonny Rollins: The Bridge George Russell: The Outer View Georg Solti: Der Ring des Nibelungen Nina Simone: At The Village Gate Mal Waldron: The Quest * * edit [collapse]

